HARLOWTON - A crash involving three semi-trucks is reported to be fully blocking the road on US-191.
The incident is north of Harlowton at mile marker 12.5 on US-191 according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Road conditions in the area are being reported as having ice/black ice as well as reduced visibility and high winds on the MDT Travel Info Map.
The severe driving conditions are reported on US-191 from Melville to Harlowton from milepost 20.0 to 43.9.
At this time the cause of the accident is unknown.
