The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting poor road conditions, and even a road closure Sunday, Feb. 21.
From the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info map:
MT-3 is closed from Garneill to the junction with US-87
Ice/black ice is reported on US-87 from Garneill to Harlowton
Severe driving conditions are reported on US-191 from Harlowton to Melville
US-191 north is closed due to multiple side-offs and accidents according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office
On I-90 in the Livingston area, due to high winds, all commercial and towing units are being told to detour through Livingston
The Idaho side of US-12 is closing at 5:00 pm due to avalanche conditions. Read more here.
You can keep up with any new incidents or road closures on the MDT Road Report Twitter here, or you can see updates on current road conditions across the state on the MDT Travel Info map here.