The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting poor road conditions, and even a road closure Sunday, Feb. 21.

MDT Travel Info map

From the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info map:

  • MT-3 is closed from Garneill to the junction with US-87

  • Ice/black ice is reported on US-87 from Garneill to Harlowton

  • Severe driving conditions are reported on US-191 from Harlowton to Melville

  • US-191 north is closed due to multiple side-offs and accidents according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office

  • On I-90 in the Livingston area, due to high winds, all commercial and towing units are being told to detour through Livingston

The Idaho side of US-12 is closing at 5:00 pm due to avalanche conditions. Read more here.

You can keep up with any new incidents or road closures on the MDT Road Report Twitter here, or you can see updates on current road conditions across the state on the MDT Travel Info map here.

