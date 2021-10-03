HELENA, Mont. - Meetings are going to be held across Montana starting this week to discuss potential hunting regulation changes for 2022 and 2023.
The virtual open houses will be held via Zoom to allow the public to hear directly from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) staff and ask questions about the proposed changes.
FWP will be holding the meetings by region, and you can find a map of FWP regions here.
The public can view the potential hunting regulation changes online here.
“The potential changes are coming now during the normal biennial season setting year to help make Montana’s hunting regulations simpler and easier to understand,” FWP said in a release.
FWP biologists have worked on the potential changes with a focus on the science behind the regulations.
Changes focus primarily on deer and elk regulations; some regions have included regulations for other species as well. The potential changes include a reduction in the number of hunting districts (i.e., making them larger) and simplification of license structures.
Public comment will be taken through Oct. 20 and can be submitted here on FWP’s website.
Closer to the meeting date Zoom sign-in information will be posted on the FWP website. The following virtual open houses will run from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm except when noted:
- Region 1: Oct. 14
- Region 2: Oct. 5
- Region 3: Oct. 13
- Region 4: Oct. 7
- Region 5: Oct. 6
- Region 6: Oct. 12 (5:30 to 7 pm)
- Region 7: Oct. 12 (7:30 to 9 pm)
Following the public comment period, FWP biologists and staff will sort through the feedback collected and develop proposals for all game species for the Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting on Dec. 14.
According to FWP, following this meeting, a second 30-day public comment opportunity will begin on the commission-approved proposals for all hunting regulations for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. This public comment period will also include regional FWP Citizen Advisory Council meetings.
Final hunting regulations will be adopted by the commission at their meeting in early February.