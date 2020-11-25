Update: Nov. 26, 1:21 p.m.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Mildred Alexis Old Crow has expired but she still has not been found, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

Anyone with information on Mildred's whereabouts is asked to call Crow Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement at 406-638-2631 or the FBI at 801-579-1400 option 2.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued Wednesday for 8-year-old Mildred Alexis Old Crow of the Crow Indian Reservation.

The search for Mildred began on November 19, 2020, when Mildred’s non-custodial relatives notified BIA Law Enforcement at Crow Agency that they had not seen the child since July of 2018 a release from the FBI says.

An investigation revealed that Mildred was last seen in March of 2019 on the Crow Indian Reservation, in the care of her Crow Tribal Court-appointed guardian.

Mildred has brown hair, brown eyes and is small in stature for her age.

The joint missing persons investigation is being conducted by the BIA MMIP Cold Case unit in Billings, the FBI, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and the Billings Police Department.

According to the MEPA poster, she also goes by Millie and was born May 3rd, 2012.

Anyone with information is asked to call BIA Law Enforcement at Crow Agency at (406) 638-2631 or the FBI at (801) 579-1400.