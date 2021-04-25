The Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 13-year-old Brent Walker Hurlburt has been canceled.
Brent Walker Hurlburt has been located and is safe.
HELENA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 13-year-old Brent Walker Hurlburt.
Brent is a white male who is five feet five inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with blue eyes and sandy hair.
According to the MEPA, Brent left on a silver bicycle and is not dressed for the weather. He was last seen wearing a blue overshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers
Brent does not have necessary medication with him and he is believed to be in danger.
If you have any information on Brent Hurlburt, you are asked to please contact the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office at (406) 447-8235 or call 9-1-1.