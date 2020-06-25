LINCOLN COUNTY- The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has issued a MEPA for 41-year-old Daniel Lee Dolan.
Daniel is a white male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes and balding brown hair.
He was last heard from between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm on June 22 in Troy, Montana.
His direction of travel is unknown and there is no clothing description.
Daniel was last known to be driving a 2004 blue Dodge Dakota Quad Cab two-wheel drive truck with damage to the right rear taillight area, license plate 568490E.
The MEPA says Daniel has been acting uncharacteristically recently, and based on new information, there is a concern for his well being.
If you have any information, you are asked to please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 293-4112 or dial 911.