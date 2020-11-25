Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE BUREAU OF INDIAN AFFAIRS AND FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ARE ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE MILDRED ALEXIS OLD CROW. MILDRED ALSO GOES BY MILLIE. SHE IS AN EIGHT YEAR OLD FEMALE, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES, AND A DATE OF BIRTH OF MAY 3RD 2012. MILDRED IS CONSIDERED TO BE OF SMALL STATURE FOR HER AGE. IT IS POSSIBLE THAT MILDRED HAS PHYSICAL INJURIES. LAW ENFORCEMENT HAS BEEN UNABLE TO CONFIRM THE WHEREABOUTS AND WELL-BEING OF MILDRED. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE CROW B I A LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AT (406) 638-2631, OR CONTACT THE F B I AT (801) 579-1400, AND SELECT OPTION 2.