A weak storm system will move into Montana late Friday and Saturday, with another Sunday.
The first will bring 2 to 5 inches of snow to the mountains of western Montana. The valleys and plains will see much less, with a trace up to an inch or two. Models indicate the heaviest around Jordan in eastern Montana with up to 2 inches.
Also, snow banding will occur across west central Montana around Missoula late Friday and again late Sunday. Isolated areas may receive a quick one or two inches with these bands.
An unsettled weather pattern next week, but mostly confined to northwest Montana. Colder Friday across central and eastern Montana with highs in the 20s, with 30s in the western valleys. Highs will warm back to the 30s by late this weekend and early next week across central and eastern Montana. Highs may warm further in the 40s in places such as Great Falls. Lows in the 10s and 20s, although a few single digits in the Butte area.
