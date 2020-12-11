There is a winter weather advisory through 8 am Saturday for western Montana west of the divide, including Missoula and Kalispell.
Snow is falling across parts of western and southern Montana.
A dense fog advisory until 6 am Saturday for northeast Montana, including Glasgow and Glendive. Visibility less than a quarter of a mile. Lows dropping to the 10s and 20s.
Two storm systems will impact Montana through the weekend.
The first is moving across the region now and will bring areas of snow to western and southern Montana through early Saturday.
A second system will bring snow to western Montana late Sunday.
Snowfall from each will range from 2 to 5 inches in the western mountains and a trace to 2 inches in the valleys and plains. Partial clearing between systems Saturday afternoon and early Sunday. Fog will be an issue across northwest Montana into Saturday morning.
A third storm system will impact areas west of the divide by the middle of next week. Highs in the 20s and 30s Saturday, warming to the 30s Sunday, and into the 40s across central and eastern Montana by the middle of next week.
Lows in the 10s and 20s, although single digits in Butte. Lows will moderate back to the 20s and 30s by the middle of next week.
Beyond the seven-day forecast up until Christmas Day, above normal temperatures are expected across the northern Rockies and plains and above normal precipitation, especially across northwest Montana. Normal highs are in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
