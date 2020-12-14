A storm system that brought snow to the region is exiting the state. It is one in a series of storms to impact Montana this week and into the weekend.
All of these storms will focus only the mountains along and west of the divide, with some significant amounts possible later this week. A stronger surge of moisture arrives late Tuesday and early Wednesday, yet another Wednesday night and Thursday and finally the strongest this weekend.
Each will bring mountain snow, with a chance of a mix in the valleys west of the divide. Very little precipitation is expected east of the divide, with mainly mountain snow showers there.
A warm front will usher milder air into central and eastern Montana Tuesday. Windy Tuesday and Thursday across central Montana.
A HIGH WIND WARNING for northern Sweet Grass County Tuesday into Wednesday and a WIND ADVISORY for the Livingston and Beartooth Foothills areas. Winds gusting up to 65 mph.
After a cold Tuesday morning, milder temperatures are expected statewide through the weekend. Highs will warm to the 30s Tuesday, the 30s to around 40 west of the divide Wednesday through the weekend.
The milder weather will be most notable across the central and east with highs warming to the 40s to around 50. Lows in the single digits and 10s across southwest Montana Wednesday, with 20s elsewhere. Lows will rise to the 20s and 30s by the weekend and early next week.
