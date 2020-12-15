Another in a series of Pacific storm systems will move across western Montana Tuesday night.
Snow will fall in the mountains with a mix in the western valleys. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 5 am Wednesday for Glacier Park south to the Seeley Lake and Potomac areas. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches in these areas with up to 8 inches in the mountains.
Strong winds across central Montana. WIND ADVISORIES and WARNINGS until noon Wednesday for the Livingston and Big Timber areas along with the Beartooth foothills. Winds here gusting up to 65 mph.
A break Wednesday and then another strong surge of moisture hits western Montana. Snowfall of 4 to 8 inches in the mountains, including Lookout Pass. A mix in the western valleys.
Yet another storm system will bring rain and snow to areas mainly west of the divide. Central and eastern Montana will remain mostly dry.
A major wind event may take place this weekend. Gradually milder. Highs in the 30s and 40s, with Great Falls seeing temperatures around 50 the latter half of the week. Lows in the 10s and 20s, warming to the 20s and 30s.
