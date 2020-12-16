Temperatures to start the evening are in the 30s and 40s and will be falling to the 20s and 30s.
There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 am Thursday for Glacier Park south to the Swan Lake area and the lower Clark Fork area from Evaro Hill north of Missoula to Thompson Falls and Lookout Pass. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches, with up to 8 inches at Lookout Pass.
A HIGH WIND WATCH Friday and Saturday for central and north central Montana, including Great Falls, Helena and Lewistown, where winds may gust up to 60 mph.
Another in a series of Pacific storm systems will move across the region through early Thursday and yet another Thursday night and early Friday. Each will bring accumulating snow to the mountains of western and southwest Montana.
Another strong surge of moisture will move across the region this weekend. After all is done, one to two feet of snow will have fallen in the mountains.
The major valleys west of the divide, including Missoula and Kalispell, will see a mixture of light snow, rain and freezing rain. There is only a chance of a rain or snow shower across central and eastern Montana.
A high wind event is expected Friday and Saturday, with all locations seeing winds gusting up to 40 mph, with higher gusts in the watch area. Temperatures will remain above normal for mid-December. Highs in the 30s and 40s through early next week. Lows in the 20s and 30s. Some models are indicating colder temperatures by the middle of the week with a chance of snow Tuesday.
Follow Meteorologist Mark Heyka on Facebook for daily weather updates. And tune in to ABC Montana at 5, 6, and 10 PM and FOX Montana at 9 PM.