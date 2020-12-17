A major wind event is expected late Friday and this weekend.
HIGH WIND WARNING during this time along the Rocky Mountain Front, from Browning to Choteau. Winds may gust to 70 mph.
HIGH WIND WATCH for central and north central Montana, including Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown and Livingston. Winds may gust up to 60 and even 70 mph.
Early evening temperatures are in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. We will continue to see surges of Pacific moisture roll across western Montana. One is exiting the region tonight.
The next will arrive late Friday into Saturday and yet another early next week. Each will bring snow to the mountains of western Montana. And with each will come a chance of a mix of rain and snow in the major valleys west of the divide, including Missoula and Kalispell. Little precipitation is expected across central and eastern Montana.
It will be windy statewide Friday through the weekend, with the strongest winds across central areas of the state.
If you are wanting a white Christmas for the areas without snow cover, the forecast may be in your favor. A storm system will bring a chance of snow statewide Tuesday and then turning colder mid-week. The best chance of snow appears to be across the northwest portion of the state.
Lows in the 20s and 30s through the weekend, dropping to the 10s and 20s by the middle of next week and even below zero at places like West Yellowstone. Highs in the 30s and 40s through the weekend, with a few lower 50s in Great Falls. Highs drop to the 20s and 30s by the middle of next week.
Follow Meteorologist Mark Heyka on Facebook for daily weather updates. And tune in to ABC Montana at 5, 6, and 10 PM and FOX Montana at 9 PM.