A WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT through the weekend for a high wind event.
HIGH WIND WARNING for central and north central Montana, including Great Falls, Helena and Lewistown.
HIGH WIND WATCH Sunday for northeast Montana, including Glasgow and Glendive.
WIND ADVISORY for the Livingston, Butte, Anaconda and Deer Lodge areas.
Winds 35 to 45 mph with some gusts up to 60 and 70 mph.
A strong Pacific flow will occur through the weekend, meaning rising snow levels, milder temperatures, windy weather and more high mountain snow.
Gusty winds statewide, with the strongest across central and north central Montana.
Two surges of moisture will bring snow to the mountains of western and southern Montana with several inches of snow with each.
The valley west of the divide, including Missoula and Kalispell, will likely see sprinkles and light rain.
There will also be a period or two this weekend of sprinkles or brief showers across eastern Montana.
Although there is still a chance for snow Tuesday, the chances have diminished as the storm system is expected to track farther north of the state.
Very mild this weekend. Highs in the 40s and lower 50s. Highs will drop to the 30s Tuesday and the 20s to lower 30s Wednesday before bouncing back to the 30s by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Lows in the 20s and 30s, dropping to the 10s and 20s by the middle of next week. Single digits in the Butte area and below zero in West Yellowstone area.
