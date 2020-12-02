An unusually strong and large high pressure ridge is dominating Montana's weather and that across the western United States and Canada. That means a warming trend for central and eastern Montana through the weekend and into next week.
However, across western and parts of southwest Montana, strong valley inversions will continue to strengthen. That means each day the temperatures will be colder with the heavy cold air trapped in the valleys. Temperatures there will be below normal west while above normal in the central and east.
The inversions may break next week as we get a stronger westerly flow to scour out the inversions. Dry through the weekend and most of next week.
Models do indicate possibly a more active weather pattern by the end of next week. Lows in the 10s and 20s, except a few lower 30s with breezy weather across parts of central Montana.
Also, lows will be below zero at West Yellowstone. Highs lowering to the 20s and 30s with the inversions in the Missoula, Bitterroot, Mission and Flathead Valleys.
Highs will warm to the 40s and 50s across central and eastern Montana. No snow is expected for at least a week.
