A strong cold front will move across Montana late tonight and Tuesday.

It will bring a burst or two of snow, with accumulations possible across the west and central areas of the state.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY late tonight and Tuesday in all areas west of the divide, including Missoula, Butte and Kalispell, and also parts of central Montana, including Helena, Boulder and Kings Hill Pass.

Snowfall of a trace to 3 inches in the valleys and central plains, 3 to 5 inches at the divide passes, Lookout Pass and Evaro Hill, with up to 10 inches at Kings Hill Pass. Blowing snow will also be possible.

Strong winds are expected across north central and eastern Montana Tuesday.

HIGH WIND WATCH for those areas, including Havre, Glasgow, Jordan and Glendive. Winds up to 60 mph.

High pressure will build into the region bringing dry and good driving conditions Wednesday through Christmas Day. And on into the weekend.

Highs in the 30s Tuesday with a chance of snow. Highs dropping to the 20s to lower 30s Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 30s through the period in Missoula and Kalispell. Highs will warm to the 40s by Christmas in places like Great Falls, falling back to the 30s this weekend. Helena will have highs in the 30s to around 40. Lows dropping back to the 10s and 20s by Wednesday with single digits in places like Butte.

