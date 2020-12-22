WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY into the evening hours from Missoula and Hamilton east to Helena, Butte, Bozeman and Dillon. And north to the Canadian border. Additional accumulations are possible.
HIGH WIND WARNING until 8 pm Tuesday for central and eastern Montana, including Lewistown, Glasgow and Glendive where winds will gust to 60 mph.
Temperatures dropping behind a cold front, with lows in the 10s and 20s. A strong cold front is ushering colder air into Montana along with gusty winds and snow. The snow will gradually end from northwest to southeast this evening. The winds will also diminish after 8 pm.
High pressure will move into the region tonight and impact our weather through the holiday on Friday. That means good travel conditions late Wednesday through early Saturday.
A weak storm system may bring a few flurries and snow showers Saturday, but nothing major is expected.
Fairly dry next week. Highs only in the 20s to lower 30s Wednesdays. They will remain in the 30s through next Monday in Missoula and Kalispell, falling to the 20s by Tuesday. Lows in the 10s and 20s. For Helena and Great Falls, cold Wednesday, then milder with 40s on Thursday and Friday.
Highs will drop back to the 30s over the weekend and next week. Lows in the 10s and 20s. For southwest Montana, after a cold Wednesday, temperatures rebound to the 30s late week and the weekend, then dropping to the upper 20s early next week. Lows in the single digits and 10s in Butte and the 10s and lower 20s in Bozeman.
Follow Meteorologist Mark Heyka on Facebook for daily weather updates. And tune in to ABC Montana at 5, 6, and 10 PM and FOX Montana at 9 PM.