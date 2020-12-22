Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Eastern Missoula County in west central Montana... Northeastern Granite County in west central Montana... Southern Powell County in west central Montana... * Until 530 PM MST. * At 406 PM MST, a dangerous area of intense snow was located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Ovando to 14 miles north of Basin, moving south-southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 20 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * US 12 from MacDonald Pass to Garrison Junction. I-90 from Bearmouth to Deerlodge Locations impacted include... Deer Lodge, Drummond, Garrison, Jens, Brock Creek, New Chicago, Bearmouth, Avon, Racetrack, Garnet, Helmville, Goldcreek and Hall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. &&

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate/heavy snow. Moderate to heavy snow with accumulations of up to an inch is expected between 445 pm mst and 6 pm mst.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will reduce visibility and cause quickly changing conditions especially between 3 pm and 6 pm. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible in the Missoula Valley. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&