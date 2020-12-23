High pressure will dominate Montana's weather through Friday. That means a nice dry period, which will be good for travelers.
There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Thursday morning for the northern Rocky Mountain Front, including the Browning area. This is where the worst conditions will be with blowing snow.
A weak storm system will move into the state Saturday. There will be a chance of snow, with most of the accumulating snow confined to the mountains. The valleys and plains will receive a dusting up to an inch. Dry weather returns the last week of the year and into 2021.
There is a chance of snow Saturday. Otherwise, dry through the period. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center shows milder than normal temperatures and mainly dry into the first week of the new year.
Lows in the 10s and 20s, although a few single digits in Butte and below zero in West Yellowstone. Highs in the 30s in Missoula and Kalispell. Highs will warm to the 40s in Great Falls Thursday and Friday before falling back to the 30s. Highs will drop to the upper 20s and 30 by the middle of next week.
