High pressure is dominating Montana's weather.
A weak storm system will move into the state Tuesday night and Wednesday. It will bring a chance of snow to western and portions of central Montana, with the heaviest across the northwest. Snowfall of 4 to 6 inches at Lolo and Lookout Passes, 2 to 4 inches around Troy and Noxon in the northwest, 1 to 2 inches in the Flathead and Mission Valleys and an inch or less from Missoula south and east to the Bitterroot Valley and the Butte area.
Otherwise, a return to dry weather Thursday through Saturday. A stronger storm system will bring a chance of rain and snow to western Montana Saturday night and Sunday.
Mainly dry across central and eastern Montana.
Seasonally cold Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and 30s. Temperatures will then be in the 30s through the period in Missoula and Kalispell, warming to the upper 30s and 40s by the end of the week in Helena, Great Falls and Bozeman. Highs in the 20s around Glasgow, warming to the lower 30s late week and weekend. Lows in the single digits and 10s, warming to the 10s and 20s.
Mainly dry, except around Missoula and Kalispell where there's a chance of rain and snow Sunday.
