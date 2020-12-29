High pressure has been dominating Montana's weather. Thus, it has been a cold day and we will have another night of cold temperatures.
However, we will also see increasing clouds as the high pressure moves out of the area. A storm system will move into the region late tonight and tomorrow. Snow will overspread western Montana, with the best chance of accumulating snow across the northwest and west central areas.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Wednesday and Wednesday night from Glacier Park south to the Seeley Lake and Potomac areas and for the Kootenai Cabinet area of northwest Montana, including Libby and Eureka.
It is also effective for the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula, including Thompson Falls and St. Regis. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches, with up to 8 inches at Lookout and Lolo Passes.
Snowfall of an inch or two in the Flathead and Mission Valleys with a trace up to an inch from Missoula south and east to the Bitterroot Valley and Butte area.
Drier and a bit milder late week and Saturday.
Another storm system will bring a chance of rain and snow to western Montana on Sunday, including Missoula and Kalispell.
Dry and milder for central and eastern Montana, including Great Falls, Bozeman, Helena and Glasgow. Cold early, then a warming trend.
Lows in the single digits and 10s, then the 10s and 20s and even a few 30s around Great Falls. Highs in the 30s Wednesday. They will remain in the 30s in Missoula, Kalispell, Butte and Bozeman, while warming to the 40s in Helena, Great Falls and Glasgow by Friday and the weekend.
Temperatures will continue to be above normal through the first 10 days of January.
