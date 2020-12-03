Very strong high pressure will continue to dominate our weather through the weekend.
A few clouds will roll through the region Friday. Inversions are continuing in the valleys west of the divide. Fog has been the biggest problem in the Mission Valley.
Due to the lack of snow cover and low- level moisture, fog will only be patchy in places like Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley.
There is an AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY through Saturday morning for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys northeast to the Seeley Lake and Potomac areas. Also, in the Kootenai Cabinet area west of Kalispell, including Libby and Eureka. Smoke particulates and pollutants will be trapped in the lower levels due to subsiding air.
Temperatures will continue to be above normal across central and eastern Montana through early next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Inversions will keep highs in the 20s and 30s in the valleys west of the divide.
All areas may see cooler temperatures the latter half of next week. Lows in the 10s and 20s, with a few 30s in breezy areas of central Montana. Lows in the single digits in the West Yellowstone area.
