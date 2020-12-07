Finally, some changes on the horizon regarding Montana's weather.
The inversions will finally mix out of the western valleys, although an AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY continues until 11 am, Tuesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys, the Seeley Lake and Potomac areas and the Kootenai-Cabinet region west of Kalispell, including Eureka and Libby.
Smoke particulates and pollution may be trapped with sinking air. That air will start mixing as winds will continue to increase across the state.
HIGH WIND WARNING through Tuesday for the Rocky Mountain Front, where winds may gust up to 75 mph. HIGH WIND WATCH Tuesday for the high line, including Havre, and a WIND ADVISORY for the Livingston area. Winds may gust up to 60 mph in those areas.
As warmer air moves into the region, an area of light mixed freezing rain and snow may develop across northwest Montana Tuesday night and early Wednesday, including Kalispell. And it may move along the U.S. Canadian border Wednesday mainly north of Highway #2. There is a slight chance as far south as Great Falls, Havre and Glasgow.
Another weak storm system will cross the state late this week.
Highs in the 30s and lower 40s in the western valleys on Tuesday, with 50s and 60s, near records, across the central and east. A cold front will drop most of the state back to the 30s to low 40s the latter half of the week. Highs may remain in the upper 20s across southwest Montana around Butte and possibly Bozeman. Lows in 10s and 20s.
