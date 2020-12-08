There is finally a change in the weather pattern across Montana as a ridge of high pressure flattens, allowing for a westerly flow. That means the inversions have been scoured out of most of the valleys west of the divide.
A surge of moisture will accompany a Pacific storm system as it moves across the region late tonight and tomorrow. There is a chance of a mix of freezing rain and snow late tonight across the northwest and possibly as far south as Missoula and east along and north of Highway #2 in northern Montana on Wednesday. This is a fairly weak storm system.
Temperatures will be a bit milder after the inversions across western Montana but will cool across central and eastern Montana. Lows in the 20s and 30s, falling to the 10s and 20s. Highs in the 40s and 40s Wednesday, dropping to the 30s and lower 40s, with upper 20s and 30s in higher valleys such as Butte.
