WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 7 pm for the Bitterroot and Missoula Valleys along with the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula and the Seeley Lake and Potomac areas. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches.
The advisory is until 11 pm for the Butte, Anaconda and Deer Lodge areas. Snow this evening across west central and southwest Montana. Clearing statewide after midnight. Lows in the upper 10s and 20s.
Two weather systems will impact the region through the weekend.
The first is bringing accumulating snow to west central and parts of southwest Montana. It will depart the region overnight. Weak high pressure will bring a nice relatively mild day on Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Enjoy that as yet another storm system move across the entire state Sunday. Accumulations are likely statewide. Advisories may be needed. The snow will linger across central and eastern Montana Monday.
A major change to much colder weather late next week. Lows in the upper 10s and 20s. Lows will drop to the single digits and 10s late next week and possibly below zero by next week. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s through Wednesday. Highs dropping to the 20s late week and possibly colder next weekend.
