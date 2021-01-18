WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 9 pm for the Lewistown area in central Montana and a WINTER STORM WARNING for Kings Hill Pass and the White Sulphur Springs area. Up to 6 inches of snow at the pass with 1 to 3 inches in Lewistown and White Sulphur Springs.
Elsewhere, temperatures will fall from the 30s back to the 20s. Another storm system has been moving across Montana. Most of the snow has been confined to the mountains of western Montana and parts of central and eastern Montana. The heaviest snow is in the Little and Big Belt Mountain of central Montana.
Once this storm exists the region tonight, weak high pressure will build into Montana. We are still expecting change toward much colder air late this week and weekend. Early on, lows in the 10s and 20s with highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows will drop to the single digits and 10s Friday through the weekend with lows dropping to the single digits and 10s.
Follow Meteorologist Mark Heyka on Facebook for daily weather updates. And tune in to ABC Montana at 5, 6, and 10 PM and FOX Montana at 9 PM.