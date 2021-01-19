Another high wind event is expected, with a HIGH WIND WARNING tonight and early Wednesday from the Rocky Mountain Front to Great Falls south to Harlowton and Livingston.
Winds gusting to 70 mph along the front and 50 mph in the central parts of the state, including Great Falls. Lows will drop to the 10s and 20s.
Strong, gusty winds tonight and Wednesday across north central and central Montana. The first in a series of cold front will move into the region. A few clouds with it.
Late Wednesday and Thursday a few snow showers along and south of I-90. Turning colder as the week progresses.
Highs in the 30s and 40s Wednesday, falling to the 20s and 30s late weekend through early next week.
A chance of snow Thursday and Friday across the southern half of the state, including Billings, Bozeman, Butte and Missoula. Lows in the 10s and 20s, dropping to the single digits and 10s by the weekend and early next week.
