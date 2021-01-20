WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Thursday and early Friday for parts of southwest and southcentral Montana. In general, one to three inches of snow will be possible. This does not include Bozeman. Winds are diminishing so all warnings and advisories have been canceled.
A storm system will develop across parts of Montana along and south of I-90. Thus, snow will move into the region from Missoula to Billings south to the Idaho and Wyoming borders. This will be Thursday into early Friday. Snowfall of one to three inches, with a few passes receiving a bit more. Lower elevations include Columbus, Livingston, White Sulphur Springs, Boulder, Townsend, Ennis and West Yellowstone.
Otherwise, increasing cloudiness. Once the snow ends Friday, more seasonal temperatures are expected. Temperatures will be cooling in the extended to near normal, and very uniform across Montana. Highs in the 30s and 40s, falling to the upper 20s and 30s. Lows in the 20s and 30s, falling to the 10s and 20s. This includes Billings, Miles City, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Missoula, Lewistown and Kalispell. Lows will drop to the single digits in places like West Yellowstone, Butte, and parts of northeast Montana around Glasgow.
