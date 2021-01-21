WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 am Friday for southwest Montana, including Dillon, Ennis, Boulder, White Sulphur Springs and West Yellowstone. Snowfall of one to three inches.
Elsewhere, an inch or less for Missoula, Butte, Helena and Bozeman. Snow continues south of a Polson to Helena to Billings line. It is very light.
A weak storm system will bring light snow to parts of western and southern Montana through early Friday.
Clear to partly cloudy across northern Montana with clouds holding onto the northeast part of the state.
Dry weather is expected through the weekend and most of next week as the main storm tracks stay to the north and south of the state. Much more typical January temperatures are in the extended, with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s and lows in the single digits and 10s.
