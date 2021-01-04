There is a winter weather advisory through early Tuesday morning for most of the passes across western Montana. Snowfall of 3 to 7 inches at the passes with a trace to 1 or 2 inches in the lower levels of western Montana.
An advisory for northeast Montana around Glendive for very light freezing drizzle and light snow. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s early falling to the 20s and 30s overnight. Yet another Pacific storm system will bring another round of mountain snow and a valley mix to western Montana and a light mixture to northeast Montana.
Gusty winds, especially with the passage of a cold front. Another weak storm system will bring a chance or rain and snow Thursday. It is expected to be light with most of it west of the divide.
Down sloping will limit the precipitation from reaching the ground across central and eastern Montana. Periodic gusty winds through the week.
A high wind watch for the Rocky Mountain Front late Tuesday through early Wednesday. Winds may gust up to 60 mph.
No arctic air to speak of the next seven days. Temperatures will remain above average with lows in the 20s and 30s. Highs in the 30s in Missoula, Kalispell, Butte and Helena, with highs eventually warming into the 40s in Helena. Highs in the 30s and lower 40s in Glasgow with highs in the 40s, nearing 50 mid week in Great falls.
