Another Pacific storm system will bring mountain snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys of the west and the plains of central Montana. Mostly dry in the east. Snowfall will range from 2 to 5 inches in the mountains with a trace to an inch in the valleys and plains.
Tomorrow a few spots in east central Montana may see up to 2 inches of snow.
High pressure will briefly dry the state late tomorrow and early Friday.
Yet another system will move into the state Friday night. Another round of rain and snow will occur.
Drier next week. Lows in the 20s and 30s, lowering to the 10s and 20s late this week, with lows back to the 20s and 30s next week. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s Thursday. Highs will remain in the 40s in Great Falls, with lower 50s by the middle of next week. Highs in the 30s and lower 40s in Missoula and Kalispell along with Bozeman and Helena. Highs in the 30s in Butte, warming to the lower 40s by the middle of next week.
