A storm system will exit Montana tonight, with snow ending across central Montana but lingering into the early morning hours across south central and southeast Montana.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY into the evening hours across central Montana, including Lewistown and White Sulphur Springs with total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches of snow.
Weak high pressure briefly builds into the region Friday. Another storm system will quickly move into the region Friday, but the brunt of it stay south of the state. Most the snow will be confined to the mountains along the Idaho border with some accumulations at Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail and Monida Passes.
Drier over the weekend and next week. Temperatures will remain at or above normal through the extended forecast.
Lows in the 10s and 20s, although colder in places like Butte and West Yellowstone. Lows may stay in the 30s next week in places such as Great Falls. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s through the weekend, warming to the 40s most places next week, and even lower 50s in the Great Falls area.
