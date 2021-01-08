Areas of locally dense fog Friday night, especially around Bozeman and Belgrade in southwest Montana. Lingering snow showers across southeast Montana. Clear or clearing central and west. Mostly cloudy east.
Saturday, sunny with morning fog central and west with mostly cloudy skies in the east.
By Sunday, although high pressure dominates our weather, mid and upper level moisture will bring increasing clouds to the western half of Montana. Mainly mountain snow showers and flurries. Clearing in the east.
Mostly dry and mild next week. Lows in the 10s and 20s this weekend, and the 20s and 30s next week. Highs in the 30s and lower 40s Saturday, warming to the 40s to lower 50s next week. A few showers mid week west of the divide.
