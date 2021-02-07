PARK CITY - Traffic is being rerouted through Park City Sunday due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, troopers are handling multi-vehicle crashes at I-90 westbound from around mile marker 420 to mile marker 423. 

The crash involves five semi-trucks and two pickup trucks. 

Montana Highway Patrol is reporting the road will be closed well into the evening.

Anyone going that way is told they should take the Park City exit and travel down Old Highway 10 to Columbus to detour.

