HELENA- Several counties in Montana are in Winter Storm Warnings Friday night to Saturday morning, meaning road conditions could deteriorate as the sun goes down.
Right now, the Montana Highway Patrol is reporting 94 incidents on Montana roads Friday as of 5:53 pm, 72 of them being crashes.
Of the reported crashes, 41 are no injury crashes, 13 are unknown injuries, one is an injury crash and 17 slides off crashes.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, many roads across the western, central and north-eastern parts state are covered in either slush, snow and or ice.
Chains are currently required on towing units on US-12, Macdonald Pass from mile marker 23 to mile marker 35, on Lookout Pass from mile marker 0 to mile marker 5 and on US-89 two miles south of Kings Hill to Neihart from mile marker 25 to mile marker 37.
For the latest road conditions, you can check the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website here.