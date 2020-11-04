BOZEMAN- Mike Milburn has been named chairman of governor-elect Greg Gianforte’s gubernatorial transition.
“I’m excited that Mike Milburn will lead our transition,” Governor-elect Gianforte said. “Mike has the knowledge and experience to assemble a well-qualified, hardworking team to help lead Montana’s comeback and fulfill the mandate Montanans have given us.”
“It’s an honor to join Governor-elect Gianforte’s team,” transition chair Mike Milburn said. “Montanans gave Greg a clear mandate to enact his positive vision and priorities. Over the next 60 days, I look forward to laying a firm foundation for the Gianforte administration to lead Montana’s comeback and fulfill that mandate over the coming months and years.”
A release from Greg Gianforte’s press gave the following background on Milburn:
Since 2014, Milburn has served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and currently Chief of Staff for Attorney General Tim Fox in the Montana Department of Justice.
Elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 2004, Milburn served as Speaker of the House from 2011-2012.
A native of Lewistown, Montana, Milburn graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in geology.
Milburn served 20 years as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and Montana Air National Guard pilot, flying numerous military aircraft, from transports to fighters, on worldwide missions. He served as Chief of Staff of the Montana Air National Guard.
Upon retirement from the military, Milburn flew Mercy Flight’s fixed wing air ambulance for Benefis Hospital in Great Falls for 10 years.
Milburn serves as chair of the board of directors for Benefis Health System.
Milburn owns and operates a ranch near Cascade, Montana, where he and his beloved late wife Carleen raised their three children. He is a proud grandfather of seven.