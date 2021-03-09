Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR BRYAN GRAUPMAN HAS BEEN CANCELLED. BRYAN HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE. THE HELENA PD THANKS EVERYONE FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&