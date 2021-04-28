GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement are searching for a missing man from Great Falls who was last seen Tuesday, April 27.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Robert Ray Kittson, 62, uses a wheelchair to move around and requires help caring for himself for longer periods of time due to his medical conditions.
The DOJ said he was last heard from and seen leaving Davita Dialysis at 11:12 a.m.
Kittson is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 200-pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a maroon shirt, a University of Montana Griz hat, blue pants and had a blue Davita bag at the time he was last seen.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688 Option 5 or 9-1-1.