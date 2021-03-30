UPDATE: MARCH 30 AT 9:23 AM
DEER LODGE, Mont. - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Leonard E. Kollman has been cancelled.
The Montana Department of Justice said Kollman has been found and is safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
DEER LODGE, Mont. - Authorities are searching for a man missing from Washington state last known to be in Deer Lodge Monday.
According to the Montana Department of Justice, Leonard E. Kollman, 88, left his home in Monroe, Washington Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. without his medication. DOJ said Kollman's cellphone geolocation said he was near Deer Lodge, Montana around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
It is thought he might possibly be trying to drive to Texas.
Kollman is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 160-pounds, has long gray hair, a gray beard and hazel eyes.
He is driving a 1999 white Chevy/Geo Prizm with Washington license plate AYY8682.
Anyone who has information on Kollman is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at (425)407-3960 or 9-1-1.