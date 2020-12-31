Missoula City-County Health Department hiring for COVID response

MISSOULA, Mont. – The Missoula City-County Health Department is hiring for a variety of temporary position in order to support their COVID-19 response.
The majority of the job openings are on-site positions helping with vaccinations. However, some are remote, like isolation monitors, information line call taker and HR recruitment specialist.
Cindy Farr, COVID-19 Response Incident Commander, said the most urgent need is for licensed medical personnel to serve as vaccinators. It’s crucial to fill these roles in preparation for a post-holiday spike in cases, she said.
“We want to make sure that we have qualified people in place to really respond quickly if we do see that surge in cases that we are expecting,” Farr said. “Also, as we are really ramping up for the vaccine, and we expect that the vaccine will be coming in more quickly, we want to make sure that we have enough people on staff that we can get people vaccinated as quickly as we are getting that vaccine delivered to us.”
While the urgent need is for licensed medical personnel, there is also a need for those with customer service or phone experience to serve as monitors.
The majority of the job openings are for full-time work. However, there are some part-time weekend positions available. Farr said the hiring process can be done as quickly as a few days and she expects most of the position will last several months depending on the pandemic.
