Update - Monday, 9:08 a.m.

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has identified the man who died after Saturday's officer involved shooting on Sherwood Lane.

The man is identified as James Kale Brown, 34, of Missoula.

"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family and all those involved during this difficult time," the Missoula County Sheriff's Office writes in a release.

MISSOULA- One man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Missoula.

Just before 5:30 Saturday evening Missoula Police Officers responded to a call on Sherwood Lane for a report of a disturbance.

Officers were immediately confronted by a man armed with a knife.

The man did not comply with commands to drop the knife and instead, attacked the initial responding officer. The officer was forced to defend himself and shot the man, who later died.

The investigation is being conducted by the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations. No officers or other parties were injured during this incident.