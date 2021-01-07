Missoula County Elections Office addresses voter fraud concerns

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Elections Office is encouraging any Missoulians who are concerned about voter's fraud to visit the office and ask about their election processes.
Bradley Seaman, Missoula County Elections Administrator, said the office was able to make big advancements in transparency during the November 2020 election. The office live-streamed their counting center, allowing public access while maintaining COVID safety in the compact room where ballots were being counted. There were also observation areas available in all of the places where election processes were held. Missoulians are able to do even more if they are concerned about voter fraud, Seaman said.
"I always think that the best area for people who feel that there's voter fraud is to come in, we are an open book here," Seaman said. "All of our processes are open to observation. We do a lot of work to help make sure that people understand our processes because it can feel like elections are something that is done behind a closed door, which is absolutely not the case."
Next year, the Missoula County Elections Office will also be creating a series of videos that explain the election process. These will be accessible to the public.
Next week, the county's election advisory committee will meet and discuss voter experience and election practices.