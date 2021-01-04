Update: Jan. 5, 8:19 a.m.
MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect and the victim in the fatal shooting on Bailey Street in Missoula Monday.
According to MCSO's release, the suspect is identified as Colton Merritt, 22, of Missoula, and he surrendered without incident.
Colton is jailed at the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a fatal shooting near Bailey Street early Monday evening.
The Missoula County Public Information Officer said the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to the public.
Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the scene.
This is a developing story.