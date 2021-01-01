Missoula Food Bank holds record breaking year in 2020

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Food Bank distributed more food than ever before in 2020.
The food bank is feeding more families and also giving them more food per trip, leading to less trips overall.
Executive Director Aaron Brock said last summer the food bank distributed nearly twice as many meals to students than in the past. They then continued the program to ensure kids are still getting fed, even when remote learning. Brock said the food bank couldn’t have done it without the Missoula community.
“2020, and every year in the past and future, is simply a manifestation of this community prioritizing the idea that our neighbors shouldn’t have to choose between food on the table and keeping their houses warm, or between their medication and having enough to eat for dinner tonight,” Brock said.
The pandemic led to many changes. The food bank adjusted its distribution model, pre-packing cart loads in order to limit families’ time in the building, and cut down on the number of volunteers each week. Brock said it’s been a team effort.
“I will say I’m blessed to work with an extremely talented team that built the airplane as we are in the air,” Brock said. “They did these things in real time to try and continue to meet this community’s needs.”
The food bank also received more donations than ever before in the year 2020. Brock said he’s especially looking forward to continue the work of making sure no child goes hungry.