MISSOULA- One man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Missoula.
Just before 5:30 Saturday evening Missoula Police Officers responded to a call on Sherwood Lane for a report of a disturbance.
Officers were immediately confronted by a man armed with a knife.
The man did not comply with commands to drop the knife and instead, attacked the initial responding officer. The officer was forced to defend himself and shot the man, who was later died.
The investigation is being conducted by the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations. No officers or other parties were injured during this incident.