HELENA, Mont. - The State Supreme Court is being asked by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen to vacate a district court order that blocked the enforcement of three state laws regarding abortion.
A release from the Attorney General’s office says the lower court bungled preliminary injunction standard and abused its discretion when it blocked enforcement of laws Gov. Gianforte signed last year
Before the laws were set to take effect, a request from Planned Parenthood for an injunction blocking the laws was granted by a Montana district court.
The laws blocked late-term abortions after the six month of pregnancy or beyond, prevents prescription of chemical abortion drugs without sufficient medical guardrails and require abortion providers to ask patients if they would like to view an ultrasound.
“All three laws unquestionably enhance the health and safety of Montana women. And they represent basic regulations of the practice of medicine—bread-and-butter exercises of [state government],” the State of Montana’s appeal, which was filed yesterday, reads. “But Planned Parenthood’s business is abortion, and these laws require modest changes to its business practices. So Plaintiffs asked the courts to do what they couldn’t through the legislative process—save them the trouble of providing better care to Montana women.”
Knudsen is also asking the state Supreme Court to overrule the 1999 Armstrong precedent which he says has proven to be unworkable in practice, “as it seemingly calls into question every regulation of every medical provider.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.