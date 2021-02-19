HELENA, Mont. - The two brothers from Montana who were charged in the Capitol breach on Jan. 6 have been charged with nine counts.

Court documents say Joshua Calvin Hughes and Jerod Wade Hughes are facing charges for: 

  • Civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

  • Destruction of government property and aiding and abetting

  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

  • Entering and remaining on the floor of congress, entering and remaining in certain rooms in the capitol building

  • Disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading

  • Demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building

