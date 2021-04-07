HELENA, Mont. - Montana brothers, Joshua Calvin Hughes and Jerod Wade Hughes who were charged in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol were both granted bond.
Joshua and Jerod were released on personal recognizance bond in the High Intensity Supervision Program.
Court documents say Joshua Calvin Hughes and Jerod Wade Hughes are facing charges for:
Civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
Destruction of government property and aiding and abetting
Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
Entering and remaining on the floor of congress, entering and remaining in certain rooms in the capitol building
Disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading
Demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building
You can read the documents detailing the charges here.
Both Joshua and Jerod have plead not guilty.