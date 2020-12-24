HELENA- The Montana Department of Corrections is connecting incarcerated fathers with their children using books for the second year.
Staff members helped inmates record themselves reading a book, then put the audio onto a CD to send to their children to listen along with the book at home.
“Even though we can’t be together in the physical, I felt an emotional connection as if I was reading in person,” said Webster, an inmate at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. “It was an emotional experience for me, and I enjoyed it.”
A release from the Montana Department of Corrections says inmates who participated choose from a variety of age-appropriate books ranging from “Goodnight Moon,” “Daddy Loves Me,” and “Is Your Mama a Llama?” for the younger children, to non-fiction books on subjects like sports, science, and world history for older boys and girls.
Children whose fathers participate in the book program also receive toys crafted in MCE’s woodworking shop.
“Offender success when they return to Montana communities is closely linked to the family relationships they maintained while they were incarcerated,” Marisa Britton-Bostwick, education director said. “Opportunities like these, which allow for connections between fathers and their children, go a long way toward ensuring positive outcomes for everyone involved.”