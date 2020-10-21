Montana Dept. of Corrections searching for escapee

MISSOULA - A warrant is out for the arrest of a Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) escapee Wednesday.
DOC describes Michael James Morris, 43, as a white man with a light complexion, medium build, is 5-foot, 6-inches tall, weighs 162-pounds, has blond hair, hazel eyes and a 1-inch scar on his left forearm.
His criminal history is comprised of burglary, partner/family member assault and drug offenses, according to DOC.
Anyone who sees Morris is asked to dial 9-1-1 immediately.
