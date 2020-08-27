HELENA- Montana was one of the first to request and to issue enhanced unemployment benefits in the U.S. Bullock stated Thursday, adding that Montana is taking the full $400 a week to distribute to those in the program.
Starting Wednesday, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry started distributing the enhanced unemployment benefit of &400 a week through the Lost Wages Assistance Program.
Under the program, state’s labor departments are allowed to distribute $300 a week in FEMA disaster relief funds to claimants, and states have the option to provide an extra $100 a week using CARES act dollars, totaling $400 a week.
“This time, Montana is just one of four states to request an to take the full $400 in enhanced benefits, and certainly one of the first to issue,” Bullock said. “Last night over $31 million in payments were sent out.”
You can find out more information on the Lost Wage Assistance program and how to apply, you can visit the Montana Department of Labor and Industry website here.
Bullock also talked about schools’ opening their doors recently to online and in-class learning and addressed those with concerns over people not being able to spectate school events.
“School districts have worked diligently to develop reopening plans that fit and address their needs and put into place safety protocols with the shared goals of keeping our kids safe,” Bullock said.
“I understand that the current determination by some health officers, to not allow spectators in high school or middle school events is difficult,” Bullock said. “I too have been looking forward to watching my own daughter play on the Bengals this fall.”
In Yellowstone County, public health officer, John Felton, announced that no fans will be allowed to attend MHSA events for the fall semester, citing the need to mitigate risk of those fans getting sick or spreading the coronavirus.
As we get closer to flu season, the Governor also warned about keeping up on good hygiene, social distancing and staying home when sick to protect ourselves then too, as the flu shares similar symptoms and spreads the same way as COVID-19.
“But unlike COVID-19, a vaccine is currently available for the flu,” Bullock said.
The United States Department of Health and Human Services announced an amendment to the declaration under the public readiness and emergency preparedness act, authorizing state-licensed vaccines to those aged 3 through 18 in all states.
Pharmacists have requested Bullock issue a directive consistent with the requirement, which Bullock says he intends to do.
AUG 27: Governor Bullock to Host Press Call to Provide Update on COVID-19
Governor Steve Bullock will host a press call to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 including back to school and school-related activities. Governor Bullock will also make an announcement related to unemployment insurance.Posted by Montana Public Affairs Network - MPAN on Thursday, August 27, 2020